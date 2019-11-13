Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Announces Another Record Revenue Quarter

Company's Growth Rate Accelerates 27% Year Over Year

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:LBUY) ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company"), a leading cannabis marketing and technology platform, announced its quarterly sales increased 27% in the quarter ending September 30, 2019. The growth reflects the revenue booked in the quarter versus the same quarter of the previous year.

"Leafbuyer continues to accelerate revenue growth quarter to quarter. The results reflect our dedication to our clients and strong demand for our products," said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. "We have a lot of exciting things happening within the company. Looking forward, we are very optimistic about our continued growth. All of the deferred revenue from trade show sales will be realized in the quarter ending December 31, 2019."

Leafbuyer's 27% growth rate continues to reflect higher than the industry average of 24%, a statistic published through a report by Arcview and BDS Analytics released June 20, 2019. The announcement follows an October 22, 2019, release publishing the Company's cash sales growth for the same quarter.

Leafbuyer realizes revenue from the sales of its sophisticated marketing technology platforms, which drive cannabis consumers to dispensaries and product companies across the country. The solutions include loyalty programs, mobile application-based order ahead, and access to millions of cannabis consumers through the Leafbuyer.com website and its network partners, as well as additional marketing channels.

Leafbuyer.com is one of the most comprehensive online sources for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. Leafbuyer's national network of cannabis deals and information reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, Sensi Magazine, and Voice Media Group.

