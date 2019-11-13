- 80.0 Metres Grading 2.07 gpt Au
- 57.5 Metres Grading 2.55 gpt Au
- 76.5 Metres Grading 1.18 gpt Au
- EME19-015 with 80.0 metres grading 2.07 gpt Au, including of 22.5 metres grading 5.45 gpt Au.
Noteworthy drill results in this news release are:
- EME19-013 with 25.5 metres grading 2.38 gpt Au;
- EME19-016 with 57.5 metres grading 2.55 gpt Au, including of 18.0 metres grading 3.06 gpt Au;
- EME19-019 with 76.5 metres grading 1.18 gpt Au, including of 21.0 metres grading 2.36 gpt Au.
The following table shows the most significant results (uncut, undiluted):
Hole ID (1)
From
(m)
To
(m)
Drilled Interval
(m)(2)
Au
(gpt)(3)
EME19-012
39.0
61.5
22.5
0.76
Incl.
39.0
45.0
6.0
1.06
Incl.
57.0
61.5
4.5
2.20
EME19-013
48.0
87.0
39.0
1.75
Incl.
48.0
49.5
1.5
4.78
Incl.
61.5
87
25.5
2.38
EME19-014
100.5
109.5
9.0
0.68
126.0
130.5
4.5
0.79
168.0
169.5
1.5
2.07
EME19-015
16.0
96.0
80.0
2.07
Incl.
16.0
73.5
57.5
2.62
Incl.
39.0
61.5
22.5
5.45
124.5
127.5
3.0
1.13
142.5
154.5
12.0
4.93
EME19-016
17.5
75.0
57.5
2.55
Incl.
17.5
52.5
35.0
2.61
Incl.
57.0
75.0
18.0
3.06
79.5
81.0
1.5
0.52
129.0
130.5
1.5
2.23
168.0
174.0
6.0
0.62
192.0
195.0
3.0
0.69
EME19-017
157.5
172.5
15.0
0.78
Incl.
171.0
172.5
1.5
6.68
210.0
217.5
7.5
0.68
EME19-018
109.0
110.5
1.5
0.75
136.0
137.5
1.5
0.55
145.0
151.0
6.0
0.61
175.0
176.5
1.5
3.53
EME19-019
137.0
213.5
76.5
1.18
Incl.
137.0
140.0
3.0
9.83
Incl.
186.5
207.5
21.0
2.36
Incl.
204.5
207.5
3.0
11.85
EME19-020
75.5
77.0
1.5
0.63
EMD19-079
108.0
109.5
1.5
0.63
EMD19-081
108.0
109.5
1.5
1.20
126.0
127.5
1.5
6.33
EMD19-082
147.0
163.5
16.5
0.53
EMD19-083
130.5
148.5
18.0
0.53
Incl.
145.5
148.5
3.0
1.80
EMD19-084
22.5
28.5
6.0
1.27
121.5
123.0
1.5
0.91
EMD19-086
103.5
105.0
1.5
0.93
EMD19-088
18.0
27.0
9.0
1.07
55.5
60.0
4.5
2.86
Note: All numbers rounded.
(1) EME defines diamond core holes drilled by Orbit Garant Drilling Inc.
EMD defines diamond core holes drilled in-house.
(2) True widths are 80 to 100% of drilled widths.
(3) Cutoff grade of 0.3 gpt Au.
All sample preparation and geochemical analyses were completed by Actlabs Guyana Inc. in Georgetown, Guyana.
Holes EMD19-089, 90, 91 and 92, have been drilled between Salbora and Toucan testing possible mineralization at lithological contacts. These holes are pending assays, which will be reported when received and compiled. Holes EMD19-080, 85 and 87, showed weak gold mineralization with results below the Company's cut off grade of 0.3 gpt Au.
Additionally, further drill results in the Apollo target returned;
- EM19-074 at 1.5 metres grading 0.77 gpt Au; and
- EM19-075 at 4.5 metres grading 0.62 gpt Au.
No further drilling is currently planned for the Apollo area.
Geologically, the gold mineralized host rock is primarily a fine to medium grained volcano-sediment and mafic volcanic units. The lithologic units are trending along a 140° strike and near vertical. The mineralization at Salbora is associated with silicification, silica flooding and sulphides, mainly pyrite, along structures striking 170° degrees and near vertical (see attached Figures). The intersection of the 170° and a series of 070° structures may be conduits for high-grade mineralization near intrusions of monzonite (early) and dolerite (late). The contacts between monzonite and volcano-sedimentary package are mineralized within both units at Salbora. There are multiple fluid phases, several of which may be gold bearing. In addition, there is an association of small granitic and felsic intrusions with mineralization, possibly along the 170° trending structures.
In late 2019 and Q1 2020, the Company plans to further drill the northern portion of Salbora (near surface and depth) to better define the mineralized footprint, drill-test three geophysical anomalies to the south, further develop an interpretation of favourable structural controls with gold mineralization, and expand the geophysical program to identify new targets. The Company is expanding its currently announced diamond core drill program and expects to drill an additional 5,000 to 6,000 metres in late 2019 and Q1 2020.
The expanded ground geophysical survey includes an additional 62 line-kilometres of gradient array Induced Polarization ("IP"), 62 line-km of high-resolution ground magnetic survey and 10 line-km of Pole-Dipole ("PDP") detailing IP survey over selected targets. The total ground geophysical coverage has therefore been expanded to an area of approximately 7.5 square kilometres (see attached Figures).
As of October 18, 2019, the Eagle Mountain Prospecting Licence ("EMPL") has been renewed by Guyana Geology and Mines Commission ("GGMC") for another 3 year period with the typical conditions required for maintaining concessions. The EMPL covers an area of 4,784 hectares.
The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is N. Eric Fier, CPG, P.Eng, Executive Chairman and Chief Operating Officer for Goldsource, who has reviewed and approved its contents.
Figure 1: Eagle Mountain Project
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4977/49683_gs2.jpg
Figure 2: Salbora Plan Map w/ DH Locations & New Results and Salbora Geology Interpretation Plan Map
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4977/49683_gs4.jpg
Figure 3: Cross Section A-A' For Salbora Deposit Looking North
To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4977/49683_gs6.jpg
Figure 4: Cross Section B-B' For Salbora Deposit Looking North
To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4977/49683_gs8.jpg
