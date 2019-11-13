New technology allows advertisers to target golfers on any US golf course through their personal mobile device

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2019) - IZON Network, Inc. (OTC Pink: IZNN), also known as IZON Digital Media Network (the "Company"), is pleased to announce the release of its newest technology offering: IZON VRE (Virtual Real Estate). Now in addition to reaching golfers on IZON's in-cart screen solution, advertisers will now be able to also hyper-target golfers through their personal mobile device while they are on the golf course. IZON has built a virtual fence around each golf course in the United States in order to know when each mobile phone device ID is on the property specifically during a round of golf. This will allow for the delivery, in real time, for an Advertisers targeted message to be directed to the golfers Smartphone.

"With our core focus of delivering a Premium audience to all of our Advertisers, IZON VRE was the logical next product on our development roadmap to roll out to answer the demand from the Digital Out of Home Ad agencies." said Tim Ummel, CEO of IZON. "Multiple companies offer basic geo targeting and consumer retargeting, but almost all have no vertical expertise. IZON's Team knows the golf vertical better than any other digital media company and has the ability to discern between courses not only geographically, but down to specific course types, exact time & length of play, seasonality and provides Advertisers a very robust backend proprietary analytics dashboard to see real-time reporting of all Ad placements. IZON has literally mapped and geo-fenced all 15,000 plus golf courses in the United States, which are now available to all of our Advertising clients via our IZON REACH platform."

IZON Digital Media Network is a proprietary media & entertainment platform for premium & niche marketplaces which targets premium captive digital out-of-home audiences. There is significant demand for access to high end consumers by National brands & Advertisers. IZON focuses its efforts within the Digital Out-of-Home vertical where an expanding premium user base already exists for the longest dwell times and can be engaged utilizing its digital media network including golf and premium transportation. Due to IZON's offering this drives the greatest amount of margin and topline revenue from National Brands & Advertisers.

Tim Ummel continued, "With this technology, IZON can now provide advertisers a direct targeted premium audience of the estimated 26 million golfers in the United States while they are at the golf course. This hyper-targeting should allow IZON to obtain significantly higher CPM rates as Advertisers and their agencies begin to use the platform."

Now with IZON's proprietary technology utilizing precise location data to map all the golf courses in the U.S., they are able to deliver a Brands message directly to a golfer during their golfing experience in real time when they are engaged on their mobile device. IZON VRE finds consumers at the moment they visit Apps on a Smartphone while on a golf course, in the Clubhouse or Club's restaurant, locker room and the Brand's message will display to those phones immediately. This is the ultimate in purposeful Ad targeting. IZON VRE Advertising placements include banners and video commercials alike.

About IZON Digital Media Network

IZON is an innovator in creating proprietary media & entertainment platforms for premium & niche marketplaces which reach highly targeted captive digital out-of-home audiences. IZON focuses its efforts on verticals where a premium user base already exists and can be engaged utilizing its digital media network. It's first solution has been created as the ultimate digital content and GPS platforms for golf. With a rich feature set for the golfer that include IZON Side Games, Tournaments and a proprietary Companion App courses are finding an entirely new way to provide additional value to their customers. At the same time IZON provides the golf course operator an entire Fleet Management, Agronomic and Operational suite of services to manage their course operations. In addition, IZON has created one of the most unique premium outdoor advertising networks as well with its proprietary Ad server, IZON REACH. Recently the newest vertical of focus was announced, IZON Ride. IZON Ride will provide solutions for the consumers inside of premium fleets of rideshare cars, luxury buses and existing black town car & SUV service vehicles.

