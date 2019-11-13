

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Partly reflecting a substantial rebound in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing U.S. consumer prices rose by slightly more than anticipated in the month of October.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.4 percent in October after coming in unchanged in September. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.3 percent.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices edged up by 0.2 percent in October after a 0.1 percent uptick in September. The uptick in core prices matched economist estimates.



