A Success Story

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the completion of their recent success story that highlights the business benefits of customer segmentation

Top organizations in the vegan food market are finding it difficult to scale up in terms of sustainability, profitability, and footprint. Due to many such factors, capital expenditure plans are destroyed, and insightful business strategies are being ignored across sectors. To set precise business plans and act accordingly, businesses in the vegan food market need to adopt robust customer segmentation models. With a similar intention, a leading vegan food manufacturer based out of the US approached Quantzig. They wanted to leverage our analytics expertise to implement appropriate customer segmentation models and retain valuable customers.

Quantzig's Customer Segmentation Engagement Overview

Bridging the narrowing gap between customer-centricity and value proposition, we bring innovative customer segmentation analytics solutions to the market to help our clients scale their operations and drive profitable outcomes.

Business Challenge Solution Offered Outcome To identify and implement appropriate customer segmentation models to profile and retain valuable customers. Implemented customer segmentation models and helped the client gain an in-depth understanding of different customer groups. Segmented customers into distinct groups devised new strategies to profile and retain valuable customers.

According to the customer segmentation experts at Quantzig, "Developing homogenous customer groups can not only help you understand customer needs but can make marketing, product development, and customer service more effective and value-driven."

Business Benefits of Customer Segmentation

Classify customers into homogenous groups using advanced clustering techniques

Drive profitability by targeting the right customer segments with the right tactics

Build customized strategies to address customer related issues

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

