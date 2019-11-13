Support for Growing International Effort Demonstrates Company's Commitment to Cybersecurity

Open Systems, a global provider of an intelligent edge and cloud-native secure access service edge (SASE) platform as a service, today announced its support for the Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace, the world's largest cybersecurity focused, multi-stakeholder commitment endorsed by more than 500 nations, businesses, universities and other groups since its launch last year. It is an agreement on nine fundamental cybersecurity principles and a commitment to work together to promote a safe and secure cyberspace for all.

"We are proud to endorse the Paris Call and share its goal of ensuring the safety and security of cyberspace for everyone," said Serge Droz, an internationally-recognized cybersecurity expert who is chairman of the FIRST (Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams) organization and the head of Open Systems' Computer Emergency Response Team. "For more than 20 years we have secured the networks of clients in 185 countries against increasingly complex attacks, and our support of the Paris Call is an example of our ongoing commitment to cybersecurity. We encourage our customers, partners and suppliers to join us in supporting this great initiative."

Open Systems uniquely helps enterprises address the global shortage of qualified network and security experts by providing its intelligent edge and cloud-native SASE platform as a service, reducing the need for enterprises to maintain large IT staffs. Open Systems' world-class experts constantly manage the platform, monitoring for potential threats and providing real-time insights to ensure the security of customers' networks.

The addition of Open Systems, along with new supporters of the Paris Call, was announced by the group at the Paris Peace Forum on November 12. More information about the Paris Call is available at https://bit.ly/34GFNF7.

