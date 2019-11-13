Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2019

13.11.2019 | 15:01
Visiongain Publishes Global Robotic Drilling Market 2019-2029 Report

Analysis by Application (Offshore and Onshore), by Installation (Retrofits and New Builds), by Components (Software and Hardware), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Definition:
• Robotic Drilling Systems are one of the most sought-after alternatives to the task of manual drilling. These robot drillers are designed to sit on any drill surface, setting standards in safety and efficiency.

Visiongain Logo

Market Overview and Trends
• In May 2018, Robotic Drilling Systems AS developed an automatic drilling system for unmanned operations.
• This technology is a start towards more profitable drill operations based on digital industrial control, automation and communication while also providing abundant data to optimize the drilling process.

Download samples here:

https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-robotic-drilling-market-report-2019-2029/download_sampe_div

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Less Human Intervention and Improved Operational Efficiency
• Increased Adoption of Automation in Oil & Gas Industry

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• Interoperability of Rig Control Systems

To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-robotic-drilling-market-report-2019-2029/

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Application
• Offshore Applications Market, 2019-2029
• Onshore Applications Market, 2019-2029

Installation
• Retrofit Systems Market, 2019-2029
• New Build Systems Market, 2019-2029

Components
• Software Market, 2019-2029
• Hardware Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Latin America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:
• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as business expansion and product development in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global Robotic Drilling market.

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Abraj Energy
Automated Rig Technologies
Drillform Technical
Drillmec
Ensign Energy Services
Huisman
Kofax
Nabors - Rds
National Oilwell Varco
Pegasystems
Precision Drilling
Rigarm
Sekal
Thoughtonomy
Verint System
Weatherford International

To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg


