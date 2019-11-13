The Chinese-Canadian manufacturer reported a 1% decrease in sales in the third quarter, with net profit falling 19%, to US$55.2 million. Quarterly shipments were up significantly year on year, from 1.59 GW in July-to-September last year to 2,387 MW this time around. The company expects to ship up to 8.5 GW of panels and achieve turnover of up to US$3.16 billion this year.Chinese-Canadian PV module manufacturer Canadian Solar achieved revenue of US$760 million in the third quarter, down 1% from US$768 million in the same period of 2018 for a company which reports its figures in U.S. dollars The ...

