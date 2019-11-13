Honoring the Stand-Out Performers in Real Estate Investment

Mercatus, the data and technology platform for private market investors, today announced it has been shortlisted as a finalist for the 2019 REFI US Award for Portfolio Management. The REFI US Awards reward real estate private equity funds and service providers for outstanding performance and overall excellence.

"We understand the unique challenges of real estate investing in harnessing very disparate data for critical risk and performance insights," said Haresh Patel, CEO of Mercatus. "We purposefully built a modern data-driven architecture that starts at the site- and asset-level and then rolls up to fund/portfolio levels. We believe it's the only way to truly understand and measure each investment. It's very rewarding to be recognized by REFI US for the innovation we've brought to this sector."

REFI US award winners are selected through a rigorous two-stage judging process using both performance metrics as well as qualitative factors. Factors used by judges in the "PropTech" category include:

How the platform is used and how widely it is used 25%

Volume on the platform 25%

Growth over a one- and three-year period 25%

Value to its users and the broader commercial real estate market 25%

Mercatus delivers an end-to-end data platform for private market investors managing complex assets and portfolios. At the heart of the Mercatus Platform is its ability to dynamically and systematically connect data locked up in financial models, documents and workflows across the entire organization, so data can be efficiently centralized and analyzed for fast, accurate investment decisions, with the data transparency today's investors demand.

For more information about Mercatus' innovative data platform for private market investors and unique capabilities for real estate investors, visit www.gomercatus.com.

About Mercatus

Mercatus is the data and technology platform for private market investors. Our vision is total transparency across the entire investment lifecycle and investor ecosystem. Because the truth is in your data. Mercatus built the first mobile data architecture to systematically harness and control data, workflows, and financial models to accelerate growth and achieve alpha. Many leading global private market funds leverage Mercatus to manage over $540B of multi-asset investments globally. Mercatus delivers its cutting-edge data architecture platform from its headquarters in Silicon Valley with offices globally. For more information on what makes our approach different, visit www.gomercatus.com.

