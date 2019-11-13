GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC) today announced that company executives will provide a corporate update at two upcoming investor relations conferences in November. Details are as follows:

STIFEL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE (NEW YORK)

Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Presenter: GlycoMimetics CFO Brian Hahn

JEFFERIES 2019 LONDON Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2019

Time: 7:20 a.m. GMT

Presenter: GlycoMimetics CEO Rachel King

To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recordings for this presentation, please visit the GlycoMimetics website at www.glycomimetics.com.

About GlycoMimetics, Inc.

GlycoMimetics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. GlycoMimetics' wholly-owned drug candidate, uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, was evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for AML and is being evaluated across a range of patient populations including a Company-sponsored Phase 3 trial in relapsed/refractory AML. GlycoMimetics has also completed a Phase 1 clinical trial with another wholly-owned drug candidate, GMI-1359, a combined CXCR4 and E-selectin antagonist. GlycoMimetics is located in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region. Learn more at www.glycomimetics.com.

