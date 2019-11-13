New features boost automation, integration and fraud detection capabilities

BehavioSec, the first vendor to pioneer behavioral biometrics, today announced enhanced performance features as part of the newest release of the BehavioSec Behavioral Biometrics Platform. Increased performance, reliability and more accurate detection proficiency further simplify user authentication challenges and reduce reliance on legacy techniques like passwords, tokens and CAPTCHAs to help organizations meet the demands of today's digital transformation environment.

"More organizations than ever are embracing digital transformation and quickly reaping its rewards to increase resource efficiencies, find new revenue verticals and cut costs," said BehavioSec Vice President of Products Jordan Blake. "But along with improved business agility and access comes the need for deep authentication. With BehavioSec's Behavioral Biometrics Platform, organizations can continue to take advantage of the latest digital transformation innovations while evolving their security to meet them."

The BehavioSec Platform continuously authenticates users in real time, instantly comparing new user sessions against their existing inherent and unique behavior patterns. Unlike standard authentication measures, such as logins or passwords, behavioral patterns cannot be spoofed, stolen or socially engineered.

BehavioSec's latest platform update (version 5.2) speeds automation and classification, improves authentication, and advances the detection of online fraud with several dynamic capabilities and new integration options, including:

Automated Clustering Engine : Built to classify different types of automation, BehavioSec's Automated Clustering Engine improves the ability to differentiate malicious bots and malware from instances of legitimate automation and scripts. This improved signal accuracy reduces the chances of legitimate scripts being flagged.

: Built to classify different types of automation, BehavioSec's Automated Clustering Engine improves the ability to differentiate malicious bots and malware from instances of legitimate automation and scripts. This improved signal accuracy reduces the chances of legitimate scripts being flagged. Improved Coaching Voice-Phishing Detection : As authentication measures have grown more complex, fraudsters increasingly target legitimate users to access accounts that otherwise would be too difficult to crack. BehavioSec's new dedicated Coaching Fraud detection module offers one of the most effective avenues for real-time detection of social engineering efforts meant to bypass authentication controls.

: As authentication measures have grown more complex, fraudsters increasingly target legitimate users to access accounts that otherwise would be too difficult to crack. BehavioSec's new dedicated Coaching Fraud detection module offers one of the most effective avenues for real-time detection of social engineering efforts meant to bypass authentication controls. Third-party Integrations : ForgeRock Platform Integration: BehavioSec is now integrated for simplified deployment on the ForgeRock authentication platform and available via the ForgeRock marketplace. ForgeRock customers can now easily add behavioral biometrics to their authentication flows to protect against account takeover attacks and other authentication fraud. BehavioSec's solution aligns closely with ForgeRock's goals of helping enterprise customers deepen their relationships with their consumers, and improve the productivity and connectivity of their employees and partners. Ping Intelligent Identity Platform Integration : BehavioSec is now able to bring behavioral biometrics to users of PingFederate, a leading enterprise federation server that is part of the Ping Intelligent Identity Platform. The Ping Intelligent Identity Platform enables organizations to leverage a unified digital identity for secure and seamless user experiences across their business initiatives, allowing them to achieve greater business value and agility.

:

These latest features combine with the BehavioSec Behavioral Biometrics Platform's existing anti-fraud attributes built to meet the practical identity and security demands of an evolving digital framework driven by the increasing adoption of Web and mobile applications, 5G networks and mandates including the EU's Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2), GDPR, CCPA and others.

For more information on the advantages of BehavioSec's Behavioral Biometrics Platform or to see it in action, join us November 19-20 at NICE Actimize ENGAGE 2019 in New York City showcasing the latest in financial crime fighting innovations. BehavioSec CEO Neil Costigan will be participating on a panel, "Orchestrating KYC/CDD Content to Achieve a Holistic View of Customer Risk," taking place November 19 at 4:30pm ET as part of the Anti-Money Laundering sessions track.

View the full NICE Actimize ENGAGE 2019 agenda at https://info.nice.com/rs/338-EJP-431/images/agenda2019_NY_4-3.pdf. To register to attend, visit: https://www.cvent.com/events/engage-client-forum-2019/registration-ac707ac5a935492fbfef61e62bf805e7.aspx?fqp=true.

About BehavioSec:

BehavioSec is the first vendor to pioneer behavioral biometrics. The company's Behavioral Biometrics Platform is widely deployed across Global 2000 companies for its proven ability to dramatically reduce account fraud and data theft. Founded in 2008 out of groundbreaking academic research, BehavioSec technology allows companies to continuously verify digital identities with superior precision, in real-time. Strengthened with the leadership of serial entrepreneurs and experienced industry professionals, the BehavioSec team now spans the world, providing security while preserving a rich digital experience throughout web and mobile apps. BehavioSec is the only enterprise-grade vendor used in global deployments with some of the largest companies, reducing manual review whilst safeguarding millions of users and billions of transactions. BehavioSec investors include Forgepoint Capital, Cisco, ABN AMRO, Conor Ventures and Octopus Ventures. BehavioSec is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has global operations throughout Europe and Asia Pac. For more information, visit www.behaviosec.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005473/en/

Contacts:

Tom Resau

+1 (833) 248-6732

pr@behaviosec.com