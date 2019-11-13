Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2019) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, is pleased to ANNOUNCE the receipt of funding for its initial phase of production of the Passive Portal walk-through weapons detection system.

DTII through its Subsidiary recently sold five Passive Portal systems and now has Purchase Orders for over 100 more systems on the books. This allowed the Company to secure enough funding to allow the Subsidiary to begin the initial phase of its production program.

Phase One Production:

At present, the main components making up the Passive Portal system are outsourced to third parties, with the assembly and quality control done in-house under the supervision of Production Manger, David Corey, in Rexburg, Idaho. We expect to deliver the initial systems to the buyers within 5-6 weeks from today's date.

Phase Two Production:

With future funding, the Company plans to expand its production capability to manufacture and warehouse all main Passive Portal components in-house, which will cut costs and shorten delivery times.

"This is the long-awaited big step forward for Defense Technologies International," stated Merrill W. Moses, President and CEO, Defense Technologies International. "Not only does this transaction expedite our desired goal of offering a better level of SAFETY & SECURITY for our Children… but this hopefully will start the process of awareness to this issue with both our Parents and our School boards. That having a security feature like this in our educational settings is a doable event and of almost Paramount Importance. And that now for the first time we'll have a real-world template which we can leverage in our expanding and ongoing sales efforts."

The Passive Portal uses the 'Earth's Magnetic Fields' with no emissions for detection of dangerous weapons in the educational environment and is extremely safe for any person passing through. Other competing devices use technology with emissions that many parents, teachers and administrators are wary of. The 'Passive Portal' is the state-of-the-art for this security purpose and is significantly less expensive, allowing for more life-saving units to be deployed.

We are pleased to present the Company's Subsidiary's Video Production of the "Passive Portal" the Company's walk-through, passive weapons and metal detector scanner.



Corporate Video: https://youtu.be/rFV6Y1tOdG4

Technical Video:https://youtu.be/uv4EYsjUmL4

For more information on the Passive Security Scan Technology and the Passive Portal, please visit http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/

