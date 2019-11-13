Technavio has been monitoring the global strapping machine market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.49 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005452/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global strapping machine market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 111-page report with TOC on "Strapping Machine Market Analysis Report by Product (Automatic and Semi-automatic), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the growth of the global industrial packaging market. In addition, specific requirement of end-users for strapping machines is expected to boost the growth of the strapping machine market.

End-users across F&B, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries are increasing the demand for industrial packaging products such as crates and totes and intermediate bulk containers. This has increased the adoption of automatic and semi-automatic strapping machines to dispense the required quantity of strap to combine packages. The growth of the global industrial packaging market is expected to positively influence the global strapping machine market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Strapping Machine Companies:

Crown Holdings Inc

Crown Holdings Inc owns and operates the business across various segments such as Americas beverage, European beverage, European food, Asia-Pacific, and Transit packaging. Table tyer and side seal strapping machines are the key offerings of the company.

Dynaric Inc

Dynaric Inc owns and operates the business across segments such as Strapping-banding machines and Plastic strapping-banding. The company offers a wide range of strapping machines for various end-users such as food, newspaper, and others. The automatic stainless steel strapping machine is one of the key offerings of the company.

Messersì Packaging S.r.l.

Messersì Packaging S.r.l. owns and operates the business across various segments such as Strapping bands, Strapping machines, Shrink wrapping machines, Packaging lines, Hooding machines, and Wrapping machines. The company offers a wide range of vertical strapping machines.

Mosca GmbH

Mosca GmbH owns and operates the business across various segments such as Machines, Second-hand machines, Strapping, and Individual solutions. The company offers a wide range of automated strapping machines for various end-user industries.

StraPack Inc.

StraPack Inc. owns and operates the business across various segments such as Strapping machines, Banding machines, Hand tools, Plastic strapping materials, and Other packaging equipment. The company offers a wide range of desktop and narrow table strapping machines.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Strapping Machine Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Strapping Machine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Broaching Machines Market Global broaching machines market by product (vertical broaching machines, horizontal broaching machines, and others), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Global Roll Forming Machines Market Global roll forming machines market by end-users (automotive industry, manufacturing industry, and construction industry) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005452/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/