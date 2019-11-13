HVAC Filters Market Worth $7.7 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "HVAC Filters Market by Material (Fiberglass, Synthetic Polymer, Carbon), Technology (Electrostatic Precipitator, HEPA, Activated Carbon), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage), Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the HVAC Filters market is estimated to be USD 6.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2024.





Browse in-depth TOC on "HVAC Filters Market"

147 - Tables

32 - Figures

134 - Pages



This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for HVAC systems, growing awareness about indoor air quality, and stringent government regulations for efficient filtration.



Building & construction end-use industry segment accounts for the largest share of the HVAC filters market in 2018



By end-use industry, the building & construction segment is anticipated to be the largest market for HVAC filters during the forecast period in terms of volume. The segment includes residential and commercial buildings, which majorly consume HVAC systems for thermal comfort and superior indoor air quality. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for green buildings and awareness about indoor air quality. HVAC filters help enhance indoor air quality.



Synthetic polymer material segment projected to lead the HVAC filters market during the forecast period.



Based on material, the HVAC filters market has been segmented into fiberglass, synthetic polymer, carbon, and metal. The synthetic polymer segment accounted for a larger market share in 2018, owing to the material's easy availability, long serviceability, and efficient filtration. Synthetic polymer filter materials are available in the form of pleats or stretched films, which are either made from the spunbond or melt-blown manufacturing process. The pleats increase the surface area and make the filters more efficient at capturing airborne particles in the HVAC systems.



HEPA segment projected to lead the HVAC filters market during the forecast period.



By technology, the HEPA segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the HVAC filters market in 2019. HEPA filters have the capability of trapping 99.97% dust particles that are 0.3 microns or larger in size. These filters have diverse application areas, including residential buildings, pharmaceutical production, food & beverages, and clean rooms in the electronics & semiconductor industry, among others. The demand for HEPA filter technology is increasing due to its ability to provide improved indoor air quality.



Asia Pacific is expected to lead the HVAC filters market during the forecast period



By region, the Asia Pacific HVAC filters market is projected to witness the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024 in terms of volume. The market growth in this region is mainly attributed to improved economic conditions of developing countries, increasing building and construction activities, and rising global warming. Further, the presence of various associations that support the adoption of efficient HVAC systems is expected to drive the HVAC filters market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.



Some of the key HVAC Filters Market players covered in this report include Camfil AB (Sweden), MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), Filtration Group Corporation (US), Koch Filter (US), 3M Company (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Finland), American Air Filter Company, Inc. (US), and Freudenberg Group (Germany).



