Protective Clothing Market to Reach $12.95 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 6.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand from end-user industries, strict government regulations, and increase in investments in research and development activities drive the growth of the global protective clothing market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Protective Clothing Market by Material Type (Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Polybenzimidazole, Cotton Fibers, Laminated Polyesters and Others); Application (Thermal, Mechanical, Chemical, Radiation and Others) and End-user Industry (Oil & Gas, Construction & Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Law Enforcement & Military, Firefighting and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026." According to the report, the global protective clothing industry garnered $7.98 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $12.95 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in demand from end-user industries, strict government regulations, and increase in investments in research and development activities drive the growth of the global protective clothing market. However, high costs related to manufacturing hinder the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in emerging economies present new opportunities in the market.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/371

Detailed segmentation

Based on material type, the report segments the market into aramid & blends, polyolefin & blends, polybenzimidazole, cotton fibers, laminated polyesters and others. The aramid & blends and polyolefin & blends segments together held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, contributing for more than half of the total market share. Moreover, these segments would continue to dominate throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the research bifurcates the market into thermal, mechanical, chemical, radiation and others. The radiation segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of end user, the study sub-segments the market into oil & gas, construction & manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, law enforcement & military, firefighting and others. The oil & gas segment is estimated to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2018, contributing for nearly two-fifths of the global protective clothing market, and will continue to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes the regions including Europe and LAMEA.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/371

Leading market players

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

3M Company

Company Lakeland Industries, Inc.

W. L. Gore & Associates

Workrite Uniform Company, Inc.

Ballyclare Limited

Glen Raven

Cetriko

Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

Teijin Limited

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Disposable Protective Clothing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Packaging and Protective Packaging Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Protective Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

·Packaging Coatings Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg