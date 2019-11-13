Sureserve continues to demonstrate it has a de-risked business and the ability to deliver growth and cash generation from its two core divisions. The recent announcements affirming end FY19 net-debt of £7.6m, FY19 earnings guidance to meet expectations and the pay down of the revolving credit facility all provide comfort that the more focused group is performing well. Our previous earnings were marginally below consensus and we are raising FY19 and FY20 PBT estimates from £7.7m and £8.3m to £8.1m and £8.6m, respectively. The valuation at 7.2x current year earnings suggests the market still has to reprice the lower risk to earnings and start to differentiate the attractive gas compliance and energy services operations from the more out of favour construction services sector.

