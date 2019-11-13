The New Force of the Financial Blockchain: Digital Currency AITD is Online

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / According to the news on 13th of our newspaper, the digital currency AITD developed by American Trust Insurance Bank conducted an IEO in Singapore on November 13, 2019. This IEO is the first time for traditional bank institutions to offer digital currency IEO and makes a new breakthrough for the development of blockchain.

Initial Exchange Offering, shorted for IEO, refers to the behavior using exchange as the platform for fundraising and offering tokens to users of this exchange, and then the exchange will become the main trading market which makes tokens trade on the secondary market.

Comparing with the past, IEO mainly transfers the risk of the project to the exchange. The exchange will use its more resources and experience to complete all investigations and reduce phishing, DDoS and other malicious attacks.

American Trust Insurance Bank (AITD) is a new trust insurance bank financial institution established by the American Trust Bank in collaboration with the Edwards Family Foundation and relying on blockchain technology for the basis of banking operations. American Trust Insurance Bank will use the new technologies including blockchain, artificial intelligence and big data and other new technologies to overturn financial industry from the bottom, reconstruct the ecology, and create a new global financial format. The Bank committs to providing global financial institutions with a decentralized value transfer service network characterized with cross-border, cross-platform, and cross-asset, which contains anonymous features and supports for standardized technology output and is designed to create a cost-effective, cross-chain blockchain financial solution for financial institutions around the world.

The American Trust Insurance Bank (AITD), relying on its own global banking layout, has used the STT algorithm mechanism to take the lead in global settlement, has realized the second-settlement between legal currencies and has opened a new path for global settlement.

At the same time, the American Trust Insurance Bank (AITD) has developed blockchain insurance relying on big data and artificial intelligence and has overturned and rebuilt new ecology of insurance industry from multiple links such as products, channels, claims, and anti-fraud.

Years of preparation and integration of globalization have create a new chapter for AITD.

On March 13, 2018, the AITD Financial Application Public Chain was initiated by the International Trust Development Bank Group and 41 branches, and the blueprint of AITD was drawn.

On January 4, 2019, the International Trust Insurance Group and its 31 branches agreed to apply AITD to solve underwritings with light speed and claims with top speed for their customers.

On March 14, 2019, the International Trust Development Bank Group, together with MasterCard Group, Visa Group, Express Group, JCB Group, and Dalai Group, conducted clearing and settlement services for AITD.

On August 22, 2019, the International Trust Development Bank and the major financial giants negotiated that the IEO of AITD will be conducted at the price of one part of one hundred million

On November 13, 2019, AITD was underwritten by the International Digital Currency Exchange for IEO, and the crypto currency represented by AITD reached the direction and reconstruction standard in the new global financial system.

The IEO of AITD has absorbed a great number of digital currency practitioners to involve in it. The future has already come and no one would like to be the person who misses this opportunity.

