A landmark Memorandum of Understanding has been signed by National Bank of Oman's Islamic Banking window, Muzn, and Oman's Administrative Affairs Council for the Judiciary, for the provision of Shari'a-compliant banking services. Under the exclusive agreement, Muzn will become the sole banking service provider to the council and all its courts spread across various locations in the Sultanate. The partnership is expected to streamline the Council's payment infrastructure, providing Point of Sale (POS) services at more than 45 locations.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...