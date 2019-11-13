Dr. Ahmad Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, attended a global conference on the 'Future of Work' organised by the World Economic Forum, WEF, held in New York City on Tuesday and Wednesday. Al Falasi's participation in the New York event comes just a few months after the UAE government signed on to join WEF's Closing the Skills Gap 2020 Programme, at the Forum's conference in Dalian, China. Dr. Al Falasi noted that successful collaborations proactively addressed potential challenges by exploring four main elements: the challenges likely to arise upon signing; additional challenges likely to come up beyond the initial agreement; existing solutions for these early challenges; and the lessons to be learned from resolving these challenges.

