Request a FREE demo to gain in-depth insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement which examines the role of customer lifetime value analysis in the telecom industry

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005515/en/

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients reduce attrition and improve customer retention through better data and insights.

Customer lifetime value analysis can help companies to identify and capitalize on new opportunities to drive growth. Request a FREE proposal to gain in-depth insights into our portfolio of customer analytics solutions.

Companies across industries invest a lot of time and resources in tracking the journey of their customers. However, most companies tend to struggle when it comes to analyzing customer journeys and measuring their impact on business performance. The client- a telecom service provider faced a similar challenge that curtailed their ability to drive positive outcomes. They were looking to leverage customer lifetime value analysis to find ways to enhance business decisions on product development, sales, and marketing.

Wonder how customer lifetime value analysis can help you improve business outcomes? Speak to our analytics experts now!

Key Questions Answered

1. Can customer lifetime value analysis help improve customer relationships?

2. How can customer lifetime value analysis benefit my organization?

3. Does it help drive profitability?

According to Quantzig's customer analytics experts, "Today, customer-centricity is key to gain a competitive edge across industries, as such the metrics that put customers at the heart of the experience should be your area of focus if you're looking to drive business value."

Customer lifetime value analysis can help you identify profitable customer segments and drive sales through personalized offerings. Book a FREE Demo to know how we can help you.

How Customer Lifetime Value Analysis Helped the Telecom Firm

1: Optimized interactions and conversations to drive repeat purchases

2: Developed new strategies to distinguish customers in terms of profitability

3: Built long-term relationships with customers

As customer-centricity becomes crucial to thriving in a competitive business environment, businesses of all sizes will have to leverage customer lifetime value analysis to analyze customer data sets and build stronger customer relationships.

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: http://bit.ly/352etBz

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005515/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us