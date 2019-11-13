Editage Partners With ReviewerCredits to Offer Peer Review Training and Author Services

PRINCETON, New Jersey, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Editage, a leading science communications brand by Cactus Communications (CACTUS) has partnered with ReviewerCredits, a spinoff company endorsed by the University of Milano-Bicocca. Through this collaboration, Editage and ReviewerCredits will launch a service platform that will cover key areas such as reviewer education, English editing, manuscript formatting, and translation.

Editage will conduct a peer review training course for the members of ReviewerCredits via web-based training modules for young researchers and experienced reviewers. "We are delighted to partner with ReviewerCredits and this partnership gives the members of ReviewerCredits the unique opportunity to be on top of new developments in their field and expand their knowledge. Becoming a peer reviewer offers a great opportunity to interact with journal editors and fellow researchers in the field," said Clarinda Cerejo, Editor-in-Chief, Editage Insights.

ReviewerCredits is a unique platform that aims to reward the contribution of peer reviewers to the publication process via global recognition and tangible benefits. Individuals can file peer review claims for over 23,000 journals worldwide through ReviewerCredits. Each claim is verified prior to being added to the database, creating a highly reliable, globally available repository of reviewers along with their review history. Moreover, scientists can keep track of the talks given at conferences, which are indexed in the first unique database of this kind.

"We are excited to explore our collaboration with Editage. This is unique in many ways and this is the first time that we will be empowering the members of ReviewerCredits with the tools and knowledge that will help them in their career track. Many of our members are also active authors, and we are certain that they will gain from the easy access to manuscript formatting and translation support services offered by the new platform. We are confident that this partnership will make a positive impact on the entire science communication landscape," commented Giacomo Bellani, Co-Founder, ReviewerCredits.

Published authors can sign up for either the basic or advanced course based on their level of exposure and expertise. While the basic course will help in gaining perspectives on how expert research methodologists and statisticians approach peer reviews, the advanced course will let the author deep dive and gain knowledge from the assessment and feedback modules of the course.

"Peer review plays an important role in upholding the high standards of science communication. With the comprehensive training course, we are laying a strong foundation to tackle global challenges related to peer reviews. We are certain that researchers will find the course interesting and insightful," added Cerejo.

Editage has served close to 371,000 researchers, doctors, and scientists across 191 countries and has transformed over one million papers across 1,200 disciplines. The partnership with ReviewerCredits is one of the many initiatives undertaken by Editage to improve the global science communication process.

To view all services offered under this partnership, visit reviewercredits.editage.com.

About ReviewerCredits

ReviewerCredits is a platform dedicated to ensuring academic peer reviewers worldwide get their due for services rendered. This is done by affording them global recognition for their efforts and issuing credits, redeemable for cash, discounts, subscriptions, and more. Peer review claims attributed to each reviewer account are pre-verified, and collectively become a very valuable resource of information for stakeholders, including journals, institutions, and the research community at large. Individuals can file peer review claims for over 23,000 journals globally via ReviewerCredits. ReviewerCredits is a spinoff company endorsed by the University of Milano-Bicocca.

To know more about ReviewerCredits, visit www.reviewercredits.com/

About Editage

Founded in 2002, Editage is a leading consumer technology business helping researchers improve the speed and impact of their research. Editage has served over 250,000 researchers and doctors across 173 countries and transformed over one million research papers across 1,200 disciplines. Editage is a division of Cactus Communications (CACTUS), a global science communications organization that collaborates with STEM, life sciences, social sciences, and humanities researchers, universities, publishers, and organizations to accelerate research impact. CACTUS develops products and solutions that serve significant scientific needs: Cactus Life Sciences helps life sciences organizations with content strategy development, communication, and dissemination. Impact Science and PubSURE support societies, publishers, and universities take the world's most important research to a wide global audience. These solutions are powered by machine learning and AI solutions designed at Cactus Labs. CACTUS also incubates early stage start-ups that have a common mission to solve problems in science and technology communication. CACTUS is an international enterprise, with offices in Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing, London, Princeton, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Singapore; a workforce of over 3,000 experts from around the world; and customers from over 170 countries. CACTUS has been consistently ranked as a Great Place to Work, with its best annual ranking of #1 in 2017.

To know more about our services, brand, and partnership opportunities, visit www.editage.com.

