Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on target market segmentation. This success story discusses in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help a healthy drink manufacturer target the right audience and streamline marketing approaches.

In today's customer-centric business world, personalizing sales and marketing initiatives have become imperative for businesses. However, personalization becomes increasingly difficult without efficiently segmenting customers into different categories based on their needs, preferences, behavior, and value. This is where companies realize the real power of leveraging target market segmentation. By leveraging target market segmentation, businesses can optimize product launches and marketing strategies to reach out to the right set of customers.

The business challenge: The client, a renowned manufacturer of healthy drinks, encountered a steady decline in their sales and market share. In an attempt to enhance its market share, the client heavily invested into marketing and promotional initiatives. However, the client's inability to target the right set of customers resulted in huge losses for the company. Also, this resulted in customer churn. The client, therefore, approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering target market segmentation. By leveraging Infiniti's target market segmentation, the client wanted to identify the needs, priorities, and common interests of customers and adequately position their products to meet customers' rising demands.

Infiniti's target market segmentation comprised of:

A customer intelligence study to analyze customers' needs and requirements regarding healthy drinks

A market segmentation approach to identify customers sharing common interests and behaviors

A marketing and sales strategy to identify the best sales and promotion strategy

The business impact of the engagement for the healthy drinks manufacturer:

Streamlined marketing initiatives and increased sales

Personalized product offerings and marketing initiatives based on customers' needs and demands

Capitalized on profitable market opportunities

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

