Bare metal cloud solutions offer flexibility as they are available in three deployment models, such as public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. This enables organizations to build their cloud-based infrastructure based on business requirements. Bare metal cloud solutions are also available in pay-per-use model and have no fixed upfront costs, which is attracting end-users. With growing shift from CAPEX model to OPEX model, the demand for bare metal cloud is expected to increase during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rise in the adoption of hybrid bare metal cloud storage systems will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Bare Metal Cloud Market: Rise in the Adoption of Hybrid Bare Metal Cloud Storage Systems

Hybrid bare metal cloud storage systems provide both on-premise and cloud-based bare metal data center storage systems to improve efficiencies of operations. They also offer benefits such as enhanced data management, improved IT infrastructure management, and better security and compliance. Owing to many such advantages, organizations are increasingly adopting hybrid bare metal cloud storage systems. This is expected to boost the growth of the global bare metal cloud market during the forecast period.

"Emergence of hyper-convergence technology, green bare metal data centers, and increasing adoption of centralized and micro-mobile data centers will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Bare Metal Cloud Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global bare metal cloud market by end-users (BFSI, government, IT and telecom, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the increased adoption of secured cloud services in the region.

