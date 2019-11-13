Klas Telecom today announced that, together with their French partner Seolane Innovation, they have entered into an agreement with France's national rail operator, SNCF to supply the TRX R6 Connected Transportation Platform for implementation on board SNCF's trains. This agreement comes as the result of a highly competitive public tender in which SNCF sought to acquire an onboard connectivity solution to provide improved operational and passenger-centric services.

Julien Baratier, the Project Manager for SNCF commented, "Through this tender process, we sought to develop our onboard technical solution to fulfil our customer requirements in terms of train connectivity and onboard services. Although new partners for us, Klas Telecom and Seolane have demonstrated their technical commitment by offering a modular, flexible and performing solution. We are very excited to now be working together on a first rollout on regional trains to support a CCTV service."

Wilfrid Rouger, CEO of Seolane Innovation, said, "We partnered with Klas Telecom after a very detailed benchmark and in-depth technical analysis of the TRX R6 as its core platform for LTE train-ground communication. Together with Klas Telecom, Seolane Innovation has been able to offer the best in class solution, matching perfectly SNCF's needs."

Brendan Fleming, Director of Business Development at Klas Telecom, commented, "From the initial view of the public tender, it became obvious that SNCF were looking for an advanced, technically competent solution that featured modularity and flexibility as cellular communications progress into 5G connectivity all at a competitive price point. Together with Seolane Innovation, Klas Telecom is delighted to have been recognized as the supplier of choice by SNCF."

Frank Murray, CTO at Klas Telecom, added, "The focus of TRX R6 from the outset was to provide a flexible, open architecture for Train Operating Companies. This allows new technologies and new applications to be added to their onboard systems throughout the program lifecycle. Leveraging class-leading compute power allied to the Keel operating system, TRX R6 supports a range of applications including PIS, CCTV and Passenger Wi-Fi on a single easy-to-use and easy-to-manage platform."

