PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / Stuart Hankin spent his childhood living in a Philadelphia suburb. As an adult, Hankin moved to New York to start his dream of achieving a career in real estate.

Stuart Hankin studied hard to graduate from Cornell University. He earned a Bachelor'sBachelor's Degree in Operations and Information Engineering.

With a diploma, Stuart Hankin was well on his way to working in the field of construction, design, and operations.

Today, Stuart Hankin lives in Florida and runs a real estate company, called Hankin Homes. His business builds properties and affordable houses.

Hankin uses his experience to distribute information to others. He aims to teach people how to make better "home-living" decisions.

Money-saving options are essential for everyone, especially those living in low-income communities.

There are times when renting is necessary, but Stuart Hankin is a promotor of homeownership. Buying a home makes more sense as it is an investment with a higher return.

Stuart Hankin travels across the US, buying properties to create money-saving communities. He is well-versed in real estate and provides excellent advice on the matter.

Stuart Hankin helps others find their affordable home by putting his "talk" into action. Hankin Homes build houses that are practical, efficient, and beneficial. The company uses cost-effective materials to help lower maintenance costs for future owners.

He recognizes, for many people, owning a home is the fulfillment of the American dream.

Home buying is one of the most significant financial decisions people make in their life. Stuart Hankin expresses the need for careful consideration.

Before making a vital financial move, Stuart Hankin shares the pros of homeownership. His goal is to help those in low-income communities realize that buying a home is better than renting.

Families use both their desires and plans to support how to spend hard-earned cash. Short and long-term financial conditions also need a hard reflection.

Stuart Hankin "drills home the importance" of homeownership, and how it is a smarter choice.

Advantages Of Homeownership:

All the benefits, listed below, are not offered to renters.

Increases in value and builds equity.

Predictable and stable costs (due to a fixed-rate mortgage.)

The interest and property tax part of your mortgage payment is the tax deduction.

Affordable options exist, like buying a lower cost constructed home.

Owner-occupiers pay little or no capital gains tax when their home appreciates.

Time after time, homeownership remains beneficial for most. It offers people both financial gains and a way to build wealth.

Renting does have some benefits, like no maintenance costs, but it is not the better choice.

Stuart Hankin supports homeownership for those looking to save money. It is a more substantial investment that offers the most value.

Learn more about Stuart Hankin and Hankin Homes by visiting the Website: https://www.hankinhomes.com/

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/566392/Stuart-Hankin-Of-Hankin-Homes-Promotes-Home-Ownership-Over-Renting-In-Low-Income-Communities