*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 103.5578 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1921000 CODE: INFG LN ISIN: LU1390062831

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2019 12:06 ET (17:06 GMT)