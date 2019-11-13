Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURU LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Nov-2019 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 29.6542 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2815016 CODE: TURU LN ISIN: LU1900067601 ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURU LN Sequence No.: 29047 EQS News ID: 912427 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2019 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)