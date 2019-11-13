Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRAU LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Nov-2019 / 18:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 108.8138 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1029654 CODE: CRAU LN ISIN: LU1435770406 ISIN: LU1435770406 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRAU LN Sequence No.: 28977 EQS News ID: 912287 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2019 12:14 ET (17:14 GMT)