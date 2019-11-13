Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850628 ISIN: US46625H1005 Ticker-Symbol: CMC 
Tradegate
13.11.19
18:28 Uhr
116,82 Euro
-0,48
-0,41 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
116,90
116,98
19:14
116,90
117,00
19:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JPMORGAN
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO116,82-0,41 %