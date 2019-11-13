Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (STAW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Nov-2019 / 18:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 12-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 359.1793 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26885 CODE: STAW LN ISIN: LU0533032347 ISIN: LU0533032347 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STAW LN Sequence No.: 28923 EQS News ID: 912177 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 13, 2019 12:17 ET (17:17 GMT)