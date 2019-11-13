Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDL LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Nov-2019 / 18:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 203.6074 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13320674 CODE: WLDL LN ISIN: FR0010315770 ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDL LN Sequence No.: 28898 EQS News ID: 912127 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2019 12:19 ET (17:19 GMT)