Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2019) - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQB: FLMZF) ("Aftermath" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been approved to trade on the OTCQB Market, under the symbol FLMZF. The Company will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture under the symbol "AAG".

Trading the Company's shares on the OTCQB Market provides Aftermath Silver with a dealer market in the United States that will provide easier access for US based investors and shareholders. The OTCQB Market through its SEC registered OTC Link ATS features over 110 US broker-dealers.Aftermath has also applied for Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligibility. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies.

Quotes for Aftermath Silver's US symbol are available directly at:

http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FLMZF/quote

Ralph Rushton, President and CEO of Aftermath commented, "We are pleased to be accepted to trade on the OTCQB Market. The increased exposure to US retail and institutional silver investors that this platform provides should generate additional liquidity and allow us to expand our shareholder base."

Cachinal Project, Chile

Cachinal is located in Chile's Antofagasta Region (Region II), about 40 km east of the Pan American Highway, at an elevation of around 2,700 m above sea level, and 16 km north of Austral Gold's Guanaco gold-silver mine. It is a low-sulphidation epithermal deposit which hosts a current CIM compliant1 18.4 million silver ounce Indicated Mineral Resource (5.66 million tonnes of 101 g/t) and 3 million silver ounce Inferred Mineral Resource (0.82 million tonnes of 115 g/t), with associated gold credit.

Challacollo Project, Chile

The Challacollo project is located in Chile's Tarapaca Region (Region I). The project is approximately 30 km east of the Pan American Highway. It is a low-sulphidation epithermal deposit which hosts a Challacollo is a low-sulphidation epithermal deposit which hosts an historic Mineral Resource2 of 30 million silver ounce Indicated (4.7 million tonnes at 200 g/t silver) and a 6.9 million silver ounce Inferred (1.6 million tonnes of 134 g/t), with associated gold credits. Power transmission lines are located 15-30 km from the property, and includes water rights.

Qualified Person

Peter Voulgaris, MAIG, MAusIMM, a consultant to the Company, is a non-independent qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Voulgaris has reviewed the technical content of this news release, and consents to the information provided in the form and context in which it appears.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd:

Aftermath Silver Ltd. is a Canadian junior exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties with an emphasis on silver in Chile. The Company is focused on growth through the discovery and acquisition of quality projects in stable jurisdictions. Aftermath Silver continues to seek new opportunities to take advantage of the current silver price.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Ralph Rushton"

Ralph Rushton, CEO / President 604-484-7855

Notes on Mineral Resources

Cachinal Mineral Resource: For full details please see the August 2018 National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report entitled "Independent Technical Report for the Cachinal Silver-Gold Project, Region II, Chile." Prepared by the qualified persons Cole, G and Couture, J. of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. for Aftermath Silver (the "Technical Report"). A copy of the Technical Report can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Challacollo Historic Mineral Resource: An independent "Qualified Person", as defined in NI 43-101, has not done sufficient work on behalf of Aftermath to classify the historical estimate as a current indicated or inferred mineral resource, and Aftermath is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource.

For full details please see the March 2015 43-101 Technical Report "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Challacollo Silver Project, Region 1, Chile" QPs Mroczek, M., Collins, and M., Butler, S. of Mining Plus Canada Consulting Ltd. and Tapia, J.C., of Sedgeman S.A. Prepared for Mandalay Resources, available on the Mandalay Resources SEDAR profile.

