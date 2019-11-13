Starr Insurance Companies today announced the appointment of Juan Carro Arbelo as Regional Manager for Insurance, Iberia, subject to regulatory approval. Mr. Carro is responsible for the development of Starr's commercial lines presence across the Iberian Peninsula, effective November 4, 2019.

"Juan brings more than 22 years of insurance industry experience working on both the brokerage and carrier sides of the business," stated Maurice R. Greenberg, Chairman and CEO, Starr Insurance Companies. "His extensive background in developing and establishing lines of business will aid in growing new channels for Starr across Iberia."

The new role strengthens Starr's European operations, which now includes the UK, Benelux countries, Central and Eastern Europe and the Iberian Peninsula. The European region offers a wide breadth of Starr's insurance portfolio, which includes property, casualty, accident, aviation and marine.

Mr. Carro is based in Madrid and reports to Joost Vink, Head of Europe for Starr.

About Starr Insurance Companies

Starr Insurance Companies (or Starr) is a marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on six continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr's insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, U.K. and Malta each have an A.M. Best rating of "A" (Excellent). Starr's Lloyd's syndicate has a Standard Poor's rating of "A+" (Strong).

