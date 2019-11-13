Knowledge as a Service, Inc. to Present at the 147th National Investment Banking Association Conference Slated for November 12-13, 2019 in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / Knowledge as a Service Inc, (KaaS) announced today that KaaS's two co-founders are scheduled to present at the 147th National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) conference scheduled for November 12-13, 2019 at the Westin Times Square Hotel in New York City. KaaS's sponsor at the conference is FINRA-registered broker-dealer Silver Leaf Partners. The company will be presenting at 12:15 PM EDT/ 9:15 AM PDT on Nov 12th, 2019. Robert Feeney, it's President will be presenting; he and B. Wayne Barkley (KaaS's COO) will then meet with investors for one-on-one discussions.

For more information about NIBA or participating in our upcoming New York Conference on November 12th-13th, 2019 please visit www.nibanet.org or contact us at emily@nibanet.org or 706-208-9620.

About Knowledge as a Service, Inc.

Developed over a decade in partnership with government agencies, universities and national labs, as well as some of the largest organizations in the world, KaaS's patented, gamified, micro-learning platform delivers any customer's training material with enough repetition to be measurably retained. Published studies funded by the US Department of Energy prove that the software delivers sustained behavior changes, requiring just a few minutes a day. US corporate training are spending more than ever - $87 billion last year alone. Large enterprises invest over $1k and 49 hours per employee each year on training. Research shows that the brain forgets most of what it learns unless repeated sufficiently. KaaS's vision is to render obsolete the enterprise classroom, reducing the cost of training by as much as 90% and increasing retention from 21% to over 80%. The intellectual property is a culmination of $4.6 million in capital investments, patented technology, years of research and trade knowledge, and extremely low costs to onboard customers, thereby inheriting the advantage of high switching costs. Going forward, KaaS is focused on Large Enterprises, with a weighted pipeline of $8 million largely from existing "beta" relationships with utilities. Management believes with an enterprise sales team, they can achieve $5 million in revenue in 2020 alone, at attractive gross margins, and exceed $300 million in the first five years.

About National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)

Since 1982, the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community. We have hosted 146 investment conferences showcasing hundreds of public and private companies seeking access to the financial industry. Our network has raised over $17 billion and is responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million. Our network is made up of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and includes over 8,800 registered representatives that have over $78 billion in assets under management.

Additional details about the National Investment Banking Association's 147th Investment Conference, Nov. 12-13, 2019, in New York City can be found at: https://nibanet.org/conferences/niba-november-12-13-2019-new-york-ny-conference.

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

KaaS

Contact:

Robert Feeney

President

Knowledge as a Service, Inc

Email: robert@ringorang.com

Cell: 818-929-1310

Main: 818-539-9925

SOURCE: Knowledge as a Service, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/566450/Knowledge-as-a-Service-Inc-to-Present-at-the-147th-National-Investment-Banking-Association-Conference-Slated-for-November-12-13-2019-in-New-York-City