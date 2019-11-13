Putting Plan to Action, Planbox Gains Media Traction for Its AI-Powered Agile Innovation Management Solution With the Help of Newswire

On Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, Planbox shines as a leading vendor of Agile Innovation Management solutions.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / Planbox gains the upper hand as a best of breed Agile Innovation Solution provider with its recent media coverage from publications including Business2Community, Pulse 2.0 and AIThority.com.

An integrated media and marketing communications plan was developed by Newswire's team of Earned Media Advantage Strategists as part of the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour. Planbox has since made significant strides in promoting its standing as a major provider in the Innovation Management space, overcoming the many challenges involved in creating an effective plan to acquire earned media coverage without investing additional time or resources.



Putting Plan to Action, Planbox Gains Media Traction for Its Unique AI-Powered Innovation Management

Platform

"Having a team of dedicated individuals that treat your business as their own and strategize accordingly is nothing short of tremendous. We truly appreciate Newswire's commitment to providing quality service and open communication. Using the Guided Tour, we've been able to swing into high gear and campaign not only press releases but also thought leadership pieces, which is an equally valuable feature of the GT that really helps in getting our corporate messages across," says Lucas Potasso-Justino, Marketing Specialist at Planbox.

Together with Newswire, Planbox continues to grow its reach and brand awareness by delivering the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right mediums. By developing a plan, fostering the connections and conducting outreach, Newswire was able to showcase Planbox's core competency, allowing them to function at peak performance and continue to do what they do best without having to divert additional time and resources establishing a media and marketing communications strategy from the ground up.

"Planbox has a product and a story that has value to every business large and small," said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy at Newswire. "Their customers and partners rave about the level of service that they receive from the Planbox team and the impact that their Agile Innovation Management Platform has on their business growth. By creating a dedicated Earned Media & Marketing plan, we have helped the Planbox team to land coverage that shows the impact that they have on other businesses."

Customers can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media spend and increased sales. As a result, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to the Earned Media Advantage.

The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

About Planbox

Planbox is the pioneering provider of cloud-based AI-Powered Agile Innovation Management solutions - from creative ideas to winning projects. Our mission is to help organizations thrive by transforming the culture of agile work, continuous innovation, and creativity across the entire organization. Our family of products includes Collaborative Innovation Management, Team Decision Making, and Work Management applications. Planbox is designed to provide agile innovation tools for everyone, built for companies and teams of all sizes. Planbox is the comprehensive innovation solution trusted by some of the world's most recognized brands, including Blue Cross, Cargill, Caterpillar, Dow Chemical, Exxon Mobil, Honeywell, John Deere, Novartis, Ontario Power Generation, Sun Life Financial, Whirlpool and Verizon, with millions of internal and external users.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

