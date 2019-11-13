ProcureAM Announces Primary Listing Venue Change for the Procure Space ETF (UFO)

World's first global, pure-play space ETF joins Nasdaq

LEVITTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / ProcureAM, an innovative exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer, today announced its plans to change the primary listing venue for the Procure Space ETF (UFO) from NYSE Arca to Nasdaq.

The Procure Space ETF will begin trading on the Nasdaq effective December 9th, 2019 at market open and will retain its current ticker symbol, UFO.

Current shareholders of the Procure Space ETF are not required to take any actions as a result of this transition.

In line with its transition to Nasdaq, a bell ringing has been scheduled for December 17 to celebrate the ETF and showcase the innovations and potential of the multi-billion dollar space economy.

About ProcureAM

ProcureAM, LLC (ProcureAM) is an innovative exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer based in Levittown, Pennsylvania. Established by renowned industry veterans Robert Tull and Andrew Chanin, ProcureAM offers a unique platform for the creation of both proprietary and partnered ETPs. ProcureAM listens to clients and endeavors to provide investors with access to distinct investment opportunities. Whether you are looking to invest in ETPs or create one, contact ProcureAM to explore your performance potential: www.ProcureETFs.com.

