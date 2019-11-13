TechPrecision Corporation Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Sales Order Backlog up 30% since March 31, 2019

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB:TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or "the Company"), an industry leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with customers in the defense, energy and precision industrial sectors, today reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2019.

"Our results for the second quarter were impacted by increased costs associated with a loss provision for certain projects in progress, and under-absorbed factory overhead incurred as we start up on new projects," stated Alexander Shen, TechPrecision's Chief Executive Officer. "However, with all of the new projects coming online in the second quarter, we expect to return to profitability during the second half of fiscal 2020."

The first six months of fiscal 2020 were highlighted by a $3.8 million increase in our sales order backlog to $16.4 million compared to March 31, 2019, a result of booking approximately $11 million of additional orders over the period. In addition, the Company generated $0.9 million of cash from operations in the six months ended September 30, 2019. New project startup activity during the second quarter should provide sequential revenue improvement over the final two quarters of fiscal 2020.

Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Net sales were $3.1 million or 15% lower when compared to $3.6 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Gross profit was $0.4 million, down from $1.1 million in the same quarter last year.

SG&A was $741,000 or $10,000 lower than the same quarter last year.

Operating loss was $327,000 compared to operating income of $344,000 in the same period a year ago.

Six Months of Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Net sales were $7.4 million or 4% lower when compared to $7.7 million in the same period a year ago.

Gross profit was $1.5 million, down 29% when compared to the same period last year.

SG&A was $1.5 million, unchanged from the same period last year.

Operating income was $41,000 compared to operating income of $666,000 in the same period a year ago.

Net income (loss) was $0.4 million lower when compared to the same period a year ago.

EBITDA was $0.6 million lower when compared to the same period a year ago.

Financial Position

At September 30, 2019, TechPrecision had $2.6 million in cash, and working capital of $6.2 million compared to $2.0 million in cash and working capital of $6.3 million at March 31, 2019.

Teleconference Information

The Company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (U.S.) time on November 13, 2019. To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-844-407-9500 five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. International callers should dial 1-862-298-0850. When prompted, reference TechPrecision.

A replay will be available until December 13, 2019. To access the replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331. When prompted, enter Conference Passcode 56570. The call will also be available over the Internet at https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/56570.

About TechPrecision Corporation

TechPrecision Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ranor, Inc., manufactures large-scale, metal fabricated and machined precision components and equipment. These products are used in a variety of markets including: defense, aerospace, nuclear, industrial, and medical. TechPrecision's goal is to be an end-to-end service provider to its customers by furnishing customized solutions for completed products requiring custom fabrication and machining, assembly, inspection and testing. To learn more about the Company, please visit the corporate website at http://www.techprecision.com. Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of the Company and its subsidiary companies. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release, including statements that express our intentions, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections made by management about our business, our industry and other conditions affecting our financial condition, results of operations or business prospects. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause such outcomes and results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties arising from: our reliance on individual purchase orders, rather than long-term contracts, to generate revenue; our ability to balance the composition of our revenues and effectively control operating expenses; the availability of appropriate financing facilities impacting our operations, financial condition and/or liquidity; our ability to receive contract awards through competitive bidding processes; our ability to maintain standards to enable us to manufacture products to exacting specifications; our ability to enter new markets for our services; our reliance on a small number of customers for a significant percentage of our business; competitive pressures in the markets we serve; changes in the availability or cost of raw materials and energy for our production facilities; operating in a single geographic location; restrictions in our ability to operate our business due to our outstanding indebtedness; government regulations and requirements; pricing and business development difficulties; changes in government spending on national defense; our ability to make acquisitions and successfully integrate those acquisitions with our business; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; general economic conditions; and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. Investors should evaluate any statements made by us in light of these important factors.

-- Tables Follow --

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

September 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,554,512 $ 2,036,646 Accounts receivable, net 826,841 1,010,443 Contract assets 3,589,021 4,390,832 Inventories 1,902,965 1,240,315 Other current assets 619,833 498,059 Total current assets 9,493,172 9,176,295 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,492,123 4,860,609 Deferred income taxes 2,021,704 2,004,346 Other noncurrent assets, net 10,263 6,233 Total assets $ 16,017,262 $ 16,047,483 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 783,393 $ 609,082 Accrued expenses 859,585 753,499 Contract liabilities 816,385 740,947 Current portion of long-term debt 853,888 822,105 Total current liabilities 3,313,251 2,925,633 Long-term debt 2,994,835 3,410,542 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock - par value $.0001 per share, 90,000,000 shares authorized, 29,254,594 and 29,234,594 shares issued and outstanding, at September 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 2,925 2,923 Additional paid in capital 8,761,554 8,693,106 Accumulated other comprehensive income 21,602 21,940 Retained earnings 923,095 993,339 Total stockholders' equity 9,709,176 9,711,308 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,017,262 $ 16,047,483

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 3,074,076 $ 3,621,185 $ 7,408,344 $ 7,720,008 Cost of sales 2,660,558 2,526,085 5,885,325 5,572,384 Gross profit 413,518 1,095,100 1,523,019 2,147,624 Selling, general and administrative 740,967 751,037 1,482,380 1,481,502 (Loss) income from operations (327,449 ) 344,063 40,639 666,122 Other income 1,448 4,275 20,878 7,015 Interest expense (72,596 ) (90,249 ) (149,119 ) (185,634 ) Total other expense, net (71,148 ) (85,974 ) (128,241 ) (178,619 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (398,597 ) 258,089 (87,602 ) 487,503 Income tax (benefit) expense (107,576 ) 77,374 (17,358 ) 142,403 Net (loss) income $ (291,021 ) $ 180,715 $ (70,244 ) $ 345,100 Other comprehensive (loss) income, before tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments $ (159 ) $ (509 ) $ (338 ) $ (2,420 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax $ (159 ) $ (509 ) $ (338 ) $ (2,420 ) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (291,180 ) $ 180,206 $ (70,582 ) $ 342,680 Net (loss) income per share basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 Net (loss) income per share diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 29,254,594 28,824,593 29,254,048 28,824,593 Diluted 29,254,594 30,150,485 29,254,048 30,054,055

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (70,244 ) $ 345,100 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 380,030 372,060 Amortization of debt issue costs 20,770 29,846 Stock based compensation expense 61,250 96,518 Change in contract loss provision 186,603 15,255 Deferred income taxes (17,358 ) 142,403 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 183,602 629,238 Contract assets 801,811 (1,142,803 ) Inventories (662,650 ) (3,501,075 ) Other current assets (121,774 ) 19,924 Accounts payable 174,311 685,733 Accrued expenses (73,954 ) 121,343 Contract liabilities 75,438 1,503,079 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 937,835 (683,379 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (11,544 ) (228,148 ) Net cash used in investing activities (11,544 ) (228,148 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Deferred loan costs (5,835 ) -- Repayment of long-term debt (402,889 ) (377,323 ) Net cash used in financing activities (408,724 ) (377,323 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents 299 978 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 517,866 (1,287,872 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,036,646 2,689,110 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,554,512 $ 1,401,238

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Reconciliation of EBITDA to Net Income

The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA to net (loss) income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure reported in our condensed consolidated financial statements:

(dollars in thousands) Six months ended September 30, 2019 Six months ended September 30, 2018 Change Amount Net (loss) income $ (70 ) $ 345 $ (415 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (17 ) 142 (159 ) Interest expense (1) 149 186 (37 ) Depreciation 380 372 8 EBITDA $ 442 $ 1,045 $ (603 )

(1) Includes amortization of debt issue costs.

