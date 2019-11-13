George Sookochoff Appointed President and CEO of Belmont Resources Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / Belmont Resources Inc (TSXV:BEA) ("Belmont"), (or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of George Sookochoff as its new President and CEO, effective November 12, 2019. Sookochoff replaces former President and CEO James (Jim) H. Place, P.Geo, who has decided to step down. Jim will remain on the board of directors and continue to offer his services as required. His geological background and experience will be an ongoing asset to the board as the Company continues to search for further properties to add value to Belmont.

The Board wishes to thank Mr Place for his contribution and leadership in management and directorship.

George Sookochoff appointed CEO/President & Chairman

George Sookochoff has over 35 years of experience in the junior mining sector serving as CEO, President and Director of several junior mining companies. He has also provided consulting services in the area of project development, exploration data analysis, and digital marketing for numerous junior companies. He holds a Commerce Degree (Marketing-Computer Sciences) from the University of British Columbia.

George Sookochoff recently served as President of GGX Gold Corp. assisting in advancing and developing the significant high grade COD vein system along with numerous other vein systems on the GGX Gold Drop property in the Greenwood mining camp.

George also served as Executive Vice President of Golden Dawn Minerals where he compiled into a single digital database over one hundred years of exploration data from the Greenwood mining camp, which included hundreds of maps and reports dating from late 1800's to today. The Greenwood mining district is one of the most concentrated areas of mineralization in all of British Columbia and this new extensive digital database provides invaluable information for delineating previously unidentified high quality exploration targets in the area.

He has served as past President and CEO of International PBX Ventures Ltd., a TSX venture company developing several copper porphyry and gold skarn projects in Chile.

George was born and raised in Grand Forks, B.C. and is quite familiar with the prolific Grand Forks-Greenwood mining district and its rich mining history as well as its remaining yet to be discovered potential.

About Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont Resources Inc. is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX-V under the symbol "BEA". The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in British Columbia (Gold), Nevada (Lithium) and Saskatchewan (Uranium).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Gary Musil"

Gary Musil, Corporate Secretary

CFO/Director

Ph: 604-683-6648

Email: gmusil@belmontresources.com

Website: www.BelmontResources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This Press Release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties, based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements about the possible raising of capital and exploration of our properties. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Companies forward-looking statements and expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that we may not be able to obtain regulatory approval; that we may not be able to raise funds required, that conditions to closing may not be fulfilled and we may not be able to organize and carry out an exploration program in 2019, and other risks associated with being a mineral exploration and development company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Belmont Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/566472/George-Sookochoff-Appointed-President-and-CEO-of-Belmont-Resources-Inc