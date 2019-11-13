Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2019) - Roosevelt Capital Group Inc. (TSXV: ROSV.P) ("Roosevelt") announces that the letter of intent entered into with Maxx Sports Technologies Limited ("Maxx") previously announced on September 24, 2019 has been terminated by Roosevelt as the parties were unable to enter into a formal agreement by a deadline of October 30, 2019. Roosevelt continues to pursue opportunities for a potential qualifying transaction.

