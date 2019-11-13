

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) announced a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $2.9 billion, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $3.5 billion, or $0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.6 billion or $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $13.2 billion from $12.9 billion last year.



Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $3.6 Bln. vs. $3.5 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.84 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q1): $13.2 Bln vs. $12.9 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.75 - $0.77



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX