Association of Credit and Collection Professionals Described By Owner of Credit Counsel Inc.

What is ACA International?

ACA International is the Association of Credit and Collection Professionals, said Christopher Mihoulides, owner and founder of Credit Counsel Inc. The trade group is based in the United States and is active in more than 60 countries, and represents collection agencies and attorneys, creditors and debt collection industry service providers.

Founded in 1939, ACA International is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Washington, D.C. and represents more than 230,000 individuals in the debt recovery and collection field.

What does ACA International do?

Christopher Mihoulides, founder of Credit Counsel Inc based in South Florida, explained that the organization aids in debt recovery and collection around the world. ACA International also provides support to collection attorneys, creditors and debt recovery companies in the United States and abroad.

ACA International also lobbies for public policies that are beneficial to its members, offers training and other resources, sets ethical standards for the industry and promotes the industry's value to businesses, consumers and policy makers.

What other companies provide debt recovery services?

Companies like Credit Counsel Inc., established by Christopher Mihoulides, are supported by ACA International and provide debt recovery services to clients internationally. Credit Counsel Inc. was founded in 1997 with the goal of helping clients recover consumer debt.

Supported by ACA International, Credit Counsel Inc, a South Florida-based company, provides billing, customer service, insurance verification, training, data clearinghouse services and more, Christopher Mihoulides said. These services aid the public and private sectors as they recover consumer debt. Credit Counsel Inc. specializes in commercial, media and occupational health debt collection.

"Our debt recovery staff is well qualified and adheres to the highest standards of excellence and professionalism," said Christopher Mihoulides, founder of Credit Counsel Inc. In the company's model, each collector handles a claim from the first collection call to final coordination in a lawsuit. This method ensures continuity in approach and consistent communication, Christopher Mihoulides explained.

As a member of ACA International, Credit Counsel Inc. and Christopher Mihoulides honor ACA International's code of conduct. "All ACA International members must treat consumers with dignity and respect," Christopher Mihoulides explained.

The management at Credit Counsel Inc. has "a unique philosophy on successfully collecting debt," Christopher Mihoulides said. The organization operates under the assumption that "people have the greatest impact in positively influencing payment." That is why Credit Counsel Inc. uses well-trained, well-paid, full-time collectors. "Our basic type of philosophy has helped our debt recovery firm advance into one of the fastest growing debt collection agencies in the country," Christopher Mihoulides said.

To learn more about ACA International, visit acainternational.org. For more information on Credit Counsel Inc, visit creditcounselinc.com or call 877-224-7904.

