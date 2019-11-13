

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) announced earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.5 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $60.5 million, or $1.83 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $781.70 million from $767.95 million last year.



Beazer Homes USA Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.5 Mln. vs. $60.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.08 vs. $1.83 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $781.70 Mln vs. $767.95 Mln last year.



