1169032 B.C. LTD. Terminates Planned Acquisition of PayVida Solutions Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / 1169032 B.C. LTD. (the "Company") announces that it has mutually terminated its letter of intent to acquire with PayVida Solutions Inc. ("PayVida") due to the inability of the parties to agree on a viable transaction to close on the proposed acquisition.

Management will continue to source viable business opportunities for the Company and its shareholders.

