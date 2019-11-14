

VENLO (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), the maker of diagnostic equipment, is considering a purchase of molecular testing firm Qiagen NV (QGEN, QGENF), Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The Dutch company Qiagen, which is listed in New York and Frankfurt, has a market value of about $8 billion as of Wednesday's close.



There's no certainty the discussion will lead to a deal, and other bidders for Qiagen could emerge, the report said.



QGEN closed Wednesday regular trading at $35.45, up $3.19 or 9.89 percent. In the after-hours, the stock further gained $0.70 or 1.97 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX