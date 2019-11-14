

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower in choppy trading on Thursday following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street after a report from the Wall Street Journal said U.S.-China trade talks have hit a snag over Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural products.



Investors also digested data that showed Japan's economy grew at the slowest pace in a year in the third quarter.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 39.07 points or 0.17 percent to 23,280.80, after rising to a high of 23,360.06 earlier.



The major exporters are weak on a stronger yen. Sony and Panasonic are declining more than 1 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is lower by almost 1 percent and Canon is down 0.4 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is losing more than 1 percent, while Tokyo Electron is rising 1 percent.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is higher by more than 1 percent, while Fast Retailing is adding 0.6 percent.



Among auto stocks, Honda Motor is declining more than 1 percent and Toyota Motor is losing 0.7 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is down 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is lower by 0.4 percent even as crude oil prices rose overnight.



Among the major gainers, Z Holdings, formerly known as Yahoo Japan, is rising more than 16 percent after media reports said the company and messaging service Line Corp. are in talks about a merger of their businesses. Line is controlled by South Korea's Naver Corp.



Yamaha Motor is gaining almost 6 percent and Ebara Corp. are higher by almost 4 percent.



On the flip side, Rakuten is losing 5 percent, Toray Industries is lower by more than 4 percent and Kajima Corp. is declining almost 4 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 108 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday in choppy trading after seeing initial weakness amid renewed uncertainty about a potential U.S.-China trade deal. However, selling pressure waned as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated in Congressional testimony that the central bank is likely to leave interest rates unchanged in the near future. Stocks moved back to the downside in afternoon trading after a report from the Wall Street Journal said U.S.-China trade talks have hit a snag over Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural products.



While the Nasdaq edged down 3.99 points or 0.1 percent to 8,482.10, the Dow rose 92.10 points or 0.3 percent to 27,783.59 and the S&P 500 inched up 2.20 points or 0.1 percent to 3,094.04.



The major European markets moved to the downside on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both edged down by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil prices recovered after a weak start and ended modestly higher on Wednesday, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries or OPEC said a global recession is unlikely and that shale oil production in the U.S. will be less than expected next year. WTI crude for December delivery rose $0.32 or about 0.6 percent to $57.12 a barrel.



