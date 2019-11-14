SAFEGUARDS | Electrical & ElectronicsNO. 157/19

The CSA Group announced in a bulletin dated June 8, 2018, that effective September 1, 2019, its standard - "Intrinsically Safe and Non-Incendive Equipment or Use in Hazardous Locations" - CAN/CSA C22.2 No.157 will be replaced by CAN/CSA C22.2 No. 60079-11:14.



All new products seeking certification in Canada will now need to be certified using CAN/CAS C22.2 No. 60079-11:14.



Intrinsically safe and associated equipment that has been previous certified to one of the following standards, can be evaluated within the scope of that standard until September 1, 2020. The standards are:

CAN/CSA C22.2 No.157-92 CAN/CSA C22.2 No. 60079-11:14 CAN/CSA C22.2 No. 60079-11:11 CAN/CSA-E60079-11:02 CAN/CSA-E79-11-95

After September 1, 2020, evaluations to a revision will need to be conducted against CSA Standard CAN/CSA C22.2 No. 60079-11:14. Manufacturers must make their applications no later than March 1, 2020 in order to guarantee that the evaluation of the revision to their certified equipment is completed by September 1, 2020.



Intrinsically safe and associated equipment where a certificate exists in relation to one of the following standards and there is no revision, can keep their certified status within the scope of the standard until September 1, 2025. These standards are:

CAN/CSA C22.2 No.157-92 (or earlier editions) CAN/CSA C22.2 No. 60079-11:14 CAN/CSA C22.2 No. 60079-11:11 CAN/CSA E60079- 11:02 CAN/CSA E79-11-95

Manufacturers of previously certified and unrevised intrinsically safe and associated equipment are advised to apply for certification to CSA Standard CAN/CSA C22.2 No. 60079-11:14 by March 1, 2024, in order to ensure equipment evaluation is completed by September 1, 2025.



From September 1, 2025, unless superseded by further notices, only CSA Standard CAN/CSA C22.2 No. 60079-11:14 can be applied to intrinsically safe and associated equipment.



SGS has the global knowledge and local expertise to help you achieve compliance with Electrical & Electronics regulations covering equipment to be used in hazardous environments, product safety, EMC, hazardous substances (RoHS, REACH, SVHC etc), energy efficiency, Ecodesign, ErP, Performance and Reliability as well as with many other consumer product related requirements. Learn more about SGS Electrical & Electronics Services.

For enquiries, please contact:



Jedd Smith

Technical Manager

Tel: 770-570-1800



Prathamesh Panchal

Team Lead

Tel: 770-570-1800

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!



Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry