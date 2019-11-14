

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German science and technology company Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders increased 0.8 percent to 343 million euros from last year's 340 million euros.



Earnings per share were 0.79 euro, up 1.3 percent from 0.78 euro a year ago. Earnings per share pre were 1.35 euros, compared to 1.32 euros last year.



EBITDA grew 16.7 percent from last year to 1.07 billion euros. EBITDA pre went up 15.4 percent to 1.11 billion euros.



Group net sales rose 8.1 percent to 4.05 billion euros from last year's 3.75 billion euros, driven by double-digit growth in Healthcare and Life Science.



Group organic sales growth amounted to 5.7 percent.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2019, the company said it raised forecast for EBITDA pre and sales following the closing of the Versum Materials acquisition.



Group EBITDA pre for 2019 is now expected between 4.23 billion euros and 4.43 billion euros, compared to previous view between 4.15 billion euros and 4.35 billion euros. This is higher than last year's 3.80 billion euros.



Overall, net sales are forecast to be between 15.7 billion euros and 16.3 billion euros now, compared to earlier forecast of 15.3 billion euros to 15.9 billion euros. In 2018, net sales were 14.836 billion euros.



Merck continues to expect a strong organic increase in EBITDA pre, and a moderate organic net sales increase of 3 percent to 5 percent.



