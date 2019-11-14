Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: KSAG88 ISIN: DE000KSAG888 Ticker-Symbol: SDF 
Xetra
14.11.19
09:07 Uhr
12,500 Euro
-0,170
-1,34 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
K+S AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
K+S AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,460
12,480
09:22
12,465
12,475
09:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
K+S
K+S AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
K+S AG12,500-1,34 %