

Finland consume price inflation slowed for the second straight month in October, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in October, after a 0.9 percent increase in September. In August, inflation was 1.1 percent.



The decrease in inflation from a year ago was mostly due to rise in electricity prices.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in October, after remaining unchanged in the prior month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.9 percent annually in October and increased 0.1 percent from the previous month.



