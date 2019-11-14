DJ EQS-News: PJSC MegaFon: In Q3 2019 MegaFon increased its revenue by 1.4% y-o-y

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC MegaFon / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures PJSC MegaFon: In Q3 2019 MegaFon increased its revenue by 1.4% y-o-y (news with additional features) 2019-11-14 / 10:00 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *In Q3 2019 MegaFon increased its revenue by 1.4% y-o-y* *14 November 2019* PJSC "MegaFon" ("MegaFon" or the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group"), a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, announces its financial[1] and operating results for Q3 2019. *Key results for Q3 2019*[2] - Revenue increased by 1.4% y-o-y[3] to RUB 90.0 billion - OIBDA increased by 15.8% y-o-y to RUB 39.0 billion[4] - OIBDA Margin was 43.3%[5] - Net profit was RUB 3.2 billion[6] - CAPEX decreased by 37.2% y-o-y to RUB 11.6 billion - Net debt decreased since last quarter to RUB 350.3 billion - The number of mobile subscribers in Russia as of 30 September 2019 increased by 0.1% y-o-y to 75.3 million - The number of data service users in Russia as of 30 September 2019 increased by 6.2% y-o-y to 34.2 million In Q3 2019 MegaFon unveiled a number of new products for its clients. These included providing its clients with a single point of access for wireless services, home internet and MegaFon TV via its convergeant product called "Obyedinyai! (Unite!)", as well as implementing a flexible system for increasing cashbacks on its "Vklyuchaisya!" ("Connect!") tariffs. The transformation of MegaFon's retail network through the introduction of "new generation" stores, focused on the provision of top quality client service and a unique customer experience, is proceeding well and showing promising initial results. The daily average number of clients visiting the upgraded stores in Q3 2019 is up 20%, and the daily average revenue for such stores in Q3 2019 is up between 30% and 40%, in each case as compared with the corresponding figures prior to the stores' transformation. Total revenue from sales of equipment and accessories is up 36.5% y-o-y. The suppliers which are the most popular with Russian consumers are Huawei/Honor, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Apple. Demand for new Apple models at the end of the quarter was three times higher than the year before[7], and the order backlog for the new models before their launch date in September 2019 was up 20% y-o-y compared to the order backlog in September 2018 for the prior year's new models. MegaFon continues working on reducing its leverage and using part of its profits to pay down the debt. (As a reminder, the Company's leverage increased as a result of a series of buy-backs of its shares and GDRs during 2018 and the first half of 2019.) As a result, the Company's net debt had decreased to RUB 350.3 billion by the end of the reporting period. This enabled MegaFon to reduce the Net debt/LTM OIBDA ratio from 2.88x at the end of Q2 2019 to 2.80x at the end of Q3 2019. MegaFon continues the roll-out of LTE and LTE Advanced networks. At the same time CAPEX in the quarter was lower than the year before because of the completion of major projects for the upgrade of the billing platform and financial software on which the Company had been working in 2018. *Gevork Vermishyan, the Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented on the quarter results as follows*: « We continue implementing our strategy of digital transformation expanding the MegaFon ecosystem through new partnerships, digital products and services. At the same time competition in the industry remains tight. This has had the effect of slowing our rate of growth in certain areas. However, we are taking steps to ameliorate the effects of competition and believe that ultimately our strategies will be successful. In Q3 2019 we have undertaken a number of new initiatives to improve our clients' experience. First, we have developed a convergeant product called "Obyedinyai! (Unite!)" which gives our clients a single point of access for wireless services, home internet and MegaFon TV. The Company continues to actively analyse customer preferences using new information derived from interaction with customers as well as its existing expertise in Big Data. This, among other things, has enabled us to launch unique tariffs with cashback features and we are already seeing the positive impact of this initiative. Additionally, our efforts to raise the levels of customer service in our retail network have resulted in solid growth in sales volumes. For our B2X clients we have created a cloud solution called "A platform for business" for small and medium-size companies, a logistics platform called "MegaFon Cargo" to automate tracking shipments of any size, and a solution based on our Big Data technology called "Smart Index" which significantly increases efficiencies in the planning of outdoor advertising. We also developed a solution based on our digital platform for ecological monitoring which enables manufacturing companies to carry out online analysis of air and water quality relating to their operation. An important step towards the next stage in the development of our ecosystem and new service offerings was the completion of our investment in a social commerce joint venture in Russia and the CIS, in which our partners are Alibaba Group, the global e-commerce player, Mail.Ru Grop, the leading internet and IT company in Russia, and the Russian Direct Investments Fund. We believe that by uniting the expertise of all these stakeholders the joint venture will create a platform which provides unprecedentedly beneficial trading terms for enterpreneurs, consumers and internet users in Russia and the CIS. A key objective of ours remains the provision of a high speed and reliable communication service for our clients. Accordingly, we continue to invest heavily in our infrastructure development and innovations. And MegaFon is actively preparing for the implementation of the new 5G standard in Russia which will raise to a new level the technological development of not only our business but the country as a whole. MegaFon continues to execute successfully on its strategy aimed at providing new digital opportunities for end users, clients and the whole of society.» *Nikita Orlov, the Group's Chief Financial Officer, commented on the quarter financial results as follows:* « In Q3 we produced good results, with total revenue continuing to grow and reaching approximately RUB 90 billion. Our service revenue y-o-y was negatively impacted by two factors: the fact that the Company's service revenue in 2018 received a one-off boost as a result of increased consumption during the FIFA World Cup 2018 and the scrapping of domestic roaming fees in Russia in Q3 of last year. Without those two factors our service revenue would have grown y-o-y. MegaFon continues to demonstrate operational efficiency. OIBDA including the impact of IFRS 16 is up 15.8% y-o-y, to RUB 39 billion. We are gradually reducing the Company's leverage, which increased following the buy-back of our shares and GDRs. Our net debt decreased by more than RUB 10 billion over the quarter.» *Financial results (In millions of RUB, except as indicated)* *Excluding IFRS 16 impact* *Q3 2019 *Q3 2018 *Q3 *Q3 2019* *Q3 2019/ * * 2019/ Q3 2018* Q3 2018* Revenue 89,991 88,733 1.4% 89,991 1.4% Wireless Services 71,236 72,298 (1.5%) 71,236 (1.5%) Including data revenue 27,242 26,110 4.3% 27,242 4.3% Wireline Services 7,670 8,314 (7.7%) 7,670 (7.7%) Sales of equipment & accessorie s 11,085 8,121 36.5% 11,085 36.5% OIBDA 38,970 33,654 15.8% 33,670 0.0% OIBDA Margin 43.3% 37.9% 5.4 p.p. 37.4% (0.5 p.p.) Net profit 3,202 7,744 (58.7%) 3,973 (48.7%) Net profit (5.1 Margin 3.6% 8.7% p.p.) 4.4% (4.3 p.p.) CAPEX 11,607 18,478 (37.2%) 11,607 (37.2%) CAPEX / (7.9 Revenue 12.9% 20.8% p.p.) 12.9% (7.9 p.p.) *Excluding IFRS 16 impact* *9m 2019* *9m *9m *9m 2019* *9m 2019/ 2018*[8] 2019/ 9m 2018* 9m 2018* Revenue 255,759 247,137 3.5% 255,759 3.5% Wireless Services 209,616 205,003 2.3% 209,616 2.3% Including data revenue 80,395 74,033 8.6% 80,395 8.6% Wireline Services 20,810 22,664 (8.2%) 20,810 (8.2%) Sales of equipment & accessori es 25,333 19,470 30.1% 25,333 30.1% OIBDA 113,100 96,481 17.2% 97,633 1.2% OIBDA Margin 44.2% 39.0% 5.2 p.p. 38.2% (0.8 p.p.) Net profit 8,326 19,935 (58.2%) 10,778 (45.9%) Net profit (4.8 Margin 3.3% 8.1% p.p.) 4.2% (3.9 p.p.) CAPEX 35,994 43,196 (16.7%) 35,994 (16.7%) CAPEX / (3.4

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2019 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Revenue 14.1% 17.5% p.p.) 14.1% (3.4 p.p.) *Financial results, Russia only*[9] *(In millions of RUB, except as indicated)* *Excluding IFRS 16 impact* *Q3 2019 *Q3 2018* *Q3 *Q3 2019* *Q3 2019/ * 2019/ Q3 2018* Q3 2018* Revenue 88,499 87,329 1.3% 88,499 1.3% Wireless Services 69,754 70,904 (1.6%) 69,754 (1.6%) Including data revenue 26,578 25,556 4.0% 26,578 4.0% Wireline Services 7,661 8,305 (7.8%) 7,661 (7.8%) Sales of equipment & accessori es 11,084 8,120 36.5% 11,084 36.5% OIBDA 37,958 33,247 14.2% 32,701 (1.6%) OIBDA Margin 42.9% 38.1% 4.8 p.p. 37.0% (1.1 p.p.) Net profit 3,182 8,178 (61.1%) 3,949 (51.7%) Net profit (5.8 Margin 3.6% 9.4% p.p.) 4.5% (4.9 p.p.) Excluding IFRS 16 impact *9m 2019 *9m *9m *9m 2019* *9m 2019/ * 2018*[10] 2019/ 9m 2018* 9m 2018* Revenue 251,648 243,434 3.4% 251,648 3.4% Wireless Services 205,535 201,328 2.1% 205,535 2.1% Including data revenue 78,565 72,570 8.3% 78,565 8.3% Wireline Services 20,783 22,638 (8.2%) 20,783 (8.2%) Sales of equipment & accessorie s 25,330 19,468 30.1% 25,330 30.1% OIBDA 110,586 95,470 15.8% 95,246 (0.2%) OIBDA Margin 43.9% 39.2% 4.7 p.p. 37.8% (1.4 p.p.) Net profit 8,457 21,262 (60.2%) 10,891 (48.8%) Net profit (5.3 Margin 3.4% 8.7% p.p.) 4.3% (4.4 p.p.) *Revenue* Total revenue in Q3 2019 increased by 1.4% y-o-y to RUB 89,991 million. Revenue from Russia remained the major component, accounting for over 98.3% of total revenue. In Q3 2019 MegaFon's wireless service revenue decreased by 1.5% y-o-y to RUB 71,236 million, while data revenue increased by 4.3% y-o-y to RUB 27,242 million. The decrease in wireless revenue is largely a result of the one-off increase in the consumption of wireless services during the FIFA World Cup 2018, which included the provision of services related to the World Cup infrastructure, as well as voice, SMS and data transfer services, and MegaFon TV and other VAS-services. In addition to that, the summer holiday season revealed the negative impact on the Company's financial statements of the scrapping of domestic roaming fees in Russia which took place at the end of 2018. The continuing growth in data revenue has been sustained by MegaFon's ongoing upgrading of its "Vklyuchaisya!" ("Connect!") tariff line with new technological offers and partner services aimed at stimulating data consumption. In Q3 2019 wireline service revenue decreased by 7.7% y-o-y to RUB 7,670 million. The main reason for the y-o-y decrease was that Q3 2018 included significant one-off revenue from the provision of telecom infrastructure for the FIFA World Cup. Revenue from sales of equipment and accessories in Q3 2019 increased by 36.5% y-o-y to RUB 11,085 million, as a result of an increase in sales of smartphones, including those in the high-end price range, such as Samsung and the new model of Apple smartphone launched in September, as well as marketing initiatives aimed at promoting purchases of Honor and Huawei smartphones. Also, the increase in revenue was helped by MegaFon's opening of "new-generation" retail outlets focused on the provision of top quality client service and a unique customer experience. *OIBDA and OIBDA Margin* OIBDA in Q3 2019 including the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 increased by 15.8% y-o-y to RUB 38,970 million. Organic OIBDA in Q3 2019 remained stable y-o-y at RUB 33,670 million. Last year OIBDA included the one-off positive impact of the FIFA World Cup. Accordingly, matching the Q3 2018 OIBDA level in Q3 2019 is a good result for MegaFon and was achieved principally by the reduction of certain expenses, e.g. frequency charges and selling costs. In Q3 2019 OIBDA Margin increased by 5.4 p.p. y-o-y to 43.3%. Virtually all of this increase resulted from the adoption of IFRS 16. MegaFon's organic OIBDA Margin decreased slightly by 0.5 p.p. y-o-y to 37.4%. The main reason for the decrease in the organic OIBDA Margin was the increase in low-margin sales of equipment and accessories. *Net profit* Net profit in Q3 2019 including the impact of IFRS 16 was RUB 3,202 million. Eliminating the negative impact of IFRS 16 in the amount of RUB 771 million, organic Net profit was RUB 3,973 million. The increase in finance costs[11] resulting from the additional loans raised to finance the Tender Offer for shares and GDRs completed in September 2018, the Mandatory Offer completed in Q1 2019 and the buy-back of shares from the remaining non-affiliated shareholders completed in Q2 2019 had a significant impact on Net profit. Net profit also was negatively affected by the amortisation of the investment in the billing platform which was upgraded during the last year and the beginning of the current year. *CAPEX* CAPEX in Q3 2019 of RUB 11,607 million was a decrease of 37.2% y-o-y, mainly because significant expenditures were made last year on the billing platform upgrade and network extension and improvement. The major investment projects in Q3 2019 remained the continued roll-out of LTE and LTE Advanced and other networks: approximately 3,000 new base stations have been put into operation in Q3 2019, of which approximately 2,200 are LTE / LTE Advanced base stations. *Free Cash Flow to Shareholders*[12] Free cash flow to shareholders in Q3 2019 decreased by RUB 4,157 million y-o-y to RUB 10,069 million. The decrease is mainly due to the increase in finance costs resulting from the additional debt financing which was required to carry out the share and GDR buy-backs. *Net debt* Net debt decreased from RUB 360,601 million as of 30 June 2019 to RUB 350,290 million as of 30 September 2019. MegaFon's Net debt/LTM OIBDA ratio was 2.49x and its Net debt/LTM OIBDA ratio without the impact of IFRS 16 was 2.80x. *EPS* Basic and diluted EPS decreased from RUB 14 per share for Q3 2018 to RUB 7 per share for Q3 2019 as a result of the decrease in Net profit. *New accounting standards* Effective from 1 January 2019 MegaFon adopted the new accounting standard IFRS 16 'Leases'. The standard requires lessees to present right-of-use assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet for all leases (with limited exceptions). As a result of this MegaFon's operating expenses for Q3 2019 decreased by RUB 5,300 million, while its finance costs and depreciation increased - all of which decreased the Company's Net profit by RUB 771 million in Q3 2019, net of tax. On transitioning to IFRS 16 MegaFon recognised a right-of-use asset and a lease liability in respect of its operating leases - both in the amount of RUB 88,679 million as at 1 January 2019. The Company continues to fine tune its information systems to streamline the accounting for leases under IFRS 16. The effects of the transition to IFRS 16 are unaudited and certain management estimates and calculations may be subject to change up till the date of the issuance of the Company's 2019 annual financial statements. *Wireless subscribers in Russia as of* *30 Sep 2019 * *30 Sep 2018* *Change* Number of wireless 75,325 75,234 0.1% subscribers (K) of which data service 34,165 32,185 6.2% users (K) Share of data service 45.4% 42.8% 2.6 p.p. users The Russian wireless subscriber base increased by 0.1% y-o-y to 75.3 million users as of 30 September 2019. The data service user base in Russia increased by 6.2% y-o-y to 34.2 million at 30 September 2019 as a result of MegaFon's continued marketing initiatives and the development of the "Vklyuchaisya!" ("Connect!") tariff line and other products to attract data consuming subscribers. The share of data service users continued to grow and reached 45.4% of the overall subscriber base in Russia. *Data operating indicators in Russia* *Q3 2019 *Q3 *Q3 2019/ *9m *9m 2018 *9m 2019/ * 2018 * Q3 2018 * 2019 * * 9m 2018* ARPDU 260 265 (1.9%) 260 256 1.6% (RUB) DSU (MB) 12,158 9,232 31.7% 11,445 8,855 29.2% ARPDU decreased in Q3 2019 by 1.9% y-o-y to RUB 260 as a result of a number of promotional initiatives which were undertaken during the period such as increasing the amount of data services available under the "Vklyuchaisya!" ("Connect!") line of products. While these initiatives decreased ARPDU, at the same time DSU increased in Q3 2019 by 2.9 gigabytes, or 31.7% y-o-y, to 11.9 gigabytes. *For more information* Media: pr@megafon.ru +7 925 696-05-07 Investors: ir@megafon.ru +7 495 926-20-12 *Notes to editors* *PJSC "MegaFon" *is a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognised market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network, the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE Advanced (4G) data network and was the first operator in Russia to complete a 5G international videocall. Additional information about MegaFon and the products and services provided by the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2019 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)